Apple director Levinson sells 200,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Apple (AAPL) director Arthur Levinson disclosed the sale of 200,000 common shares of the company in three transactions dated November 15-19. The shares were sold in a price range of $224.68-$229.28 per share.

