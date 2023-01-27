US Markets
Apple developing software to help users build apps for upcoming headset - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 27, 2023 — 11:11 am EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is developing software to help users of its upcoming mixed-reality (MR) headset build their own augmented reality apps, the Information reported on Friday, citing four people who worked on the headset.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the company was in talks with about half a dozen media partners including Walt Disney Co DIS.N to develop virtual reality content for its MR headset.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mixed reality is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse. An MR headset could allow the wearer to use a real-world object to trigger a virtual-world reaction.

The iPhone maker's MR headset is set to launch in this year's spring event and will cost around $3,000, according to a separate Bloomberg News report.

That would be twice as much as Meta Platforms Inc's META.O Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset, which was launched late last year for $1,500.

