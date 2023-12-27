News & Insights

Apple Design Chief Tang Tan To Join Jony Ive's LoveFrom

(RTTNews) - Apple's Design head, Tang Tan, recently announced his decision to join LoveFrom, the design firm founded by former Apple employee and legendary iPhone designer Jony Ive.

Tan previously worked as the design head for Apple's products, such as the iPhone, Watch, and AirPods.

After joining LoveFrom, Tan is expected to take on the role of Hardware Design Chief for a new AI project backed by Sam Altman, the maker of ChatGPT. This AI project is focused on creating devices using the latest deep learning technology.

Bloomberg reported that the projects are currently in an early concept phase, with some early ideas revolving aroudn devices for home.

Jony Ive founded LoveFrom after leaving Apple in 2019. Previously, the firm had a three-year consulting deal with Apple which ended in 2022. Currently, it has many clients including Airbnb and Ferrari.

Earlier this year, Apple's Product Design chief Evans Hankey had also left the company.

