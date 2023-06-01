News & Insights

Apple denies surveillance claims made by Russia's FSB

Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

June 01, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Raphael Satter for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is denying claims made by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with American spies to surveil Russian iPhone users.

In a statement, the company said it has "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will."

