Apple denies surveillance claims made by Russia's FSB

June 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is denying claims made by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with American spies to surveil Russian iPhone users.

In a statement, the company said it has "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will."

