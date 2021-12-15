Apple delays return to office - Bloomberg News

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is delaying its return to the office indefinitely, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

