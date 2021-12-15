US Markets
AAPL

Apple delays return to office - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Apple Inc is delaying its return to the office indefinitely, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is delaying its return to the office indefinitely, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a memo sent by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/hoodieonveshti))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular