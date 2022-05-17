Apple delays plan to have workers in office 3 days a week - Bloomberg News

May 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is indefinitely delaying a plan that would require employees to work from office three days a week due to rising COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In March, Bloomberg, citing an internal memo, had reported that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.