Apple delays mass production of display-equipped HomePod, analyst Kuo says

Apple (AAPL) has delayed the mass production of a smart home-focused, display-equipped HomePod until after WWDC 2025 or 3Q25, mainly due to software development, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a Medium post. The display-equipped HomePod is expected to feature an A18 processor, a 6-7 inch display, and support for the Apple Intelligence, Kuo says. The analyst adds that the display-equipped HomePod is expected to ship around 500,000 units in 2H25, and if the market response is positive, this product’s annual shipments could reach the million-unit level.

