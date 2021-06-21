Apple Daily will stop operations by Wednesday - local media

Next Digital's pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid newspaper Apple Daily and its online edition will cease operations by Wednesday as most of its employees have resigned, Cable TV and Oriental Daily said on Monday.

The newspaper was raided by police last week in a national security probe.

