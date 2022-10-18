Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company’s supply chain.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

