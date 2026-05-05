Apple Crushed Q2 Earnings, but Tim Cook Just Issued a Warning About This Looming Threat

Key Points

Cook warned in Apple's Q2 update about the impact on his company from a lack of memory supply.

Apple has several options to address this challenge, including raising prices.

The iPhone maker's long-term prospects remain promising despite its near-term memory headwind.

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Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) crushed it in the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026. Last Thursday, the company reported its Q2 results, handily beating Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates. Apple's revenue jumped 17% year over year to $111.2 billion, driven by double-digit growth across all geographic markets. Earnings per share soared 22% to $2.01.

CEO Tim Cook called it Apple's "best March quarter ever." Apple's performance helped solidify its position as the world's second-largest technology company by market cap. But not everything in the company's Q2 update was sunshine and roses. Cook also issued a warning about a looming threat.

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The memory menace

Cook told analysts in Apple's Q2earnings callthat "the primary constraint" for the company is the limited availability of memory. He said, "We believe memory costs will drive an increasing impact on our business." Cook added, "We are not at the point where we are saying this is going to end anytime soon."

Memory undersupply is an issue facing many large tech companies. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said in his company's latestearnings call "I think everyone knows that the cost of components, particularly memory, has skyrocketed. We are in a stage where there is just not enough capacity for the amount of demand."

However, it hasn't been a huge deal for Apple so far. Cook noted that the company has only "a minimal impact due to memory" in its December quarter. Apple mentioned on its Q1earnings callthat the impact would be a little greater in the March quarter, but management didn't give any reason for alarm. Executives' tune has now changed.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the primary culprit behind the memory scarcity. AI models are requiring increasingly more memory. Simultaneously, the demand for AI applications continues to skyrocket. With only three major suppliers of memory -- and only one based in the U.S. -- these factors are combining to create a "memory menace" for the tech sector.

The problem is exacerbated for Apple because suppliers are allocating more of their production capacity to manufacturing high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for data centers. Apple has prioritized on-device AI for privacy and speed.

Apple's alternatives

Cook was asked point-blank in the Q2earnings callwhat Apple's strategy is. He replied, "We will look at a range of options with memory costs increasing, and I really do not want to go beyond that at this point." What are Apple's alternatives?

One obvious answer is to raise prices. With memory costs rising, Apple could be forced to raise iPhone and Mac prices to maintain its profit margins. Fortunately for Apple, it has the pricing power that comes along with a loyal customer base.

Obtaining memory could become increasingly competitive for buyers. However, Apple has the financial flexibility and scale to pay up to secure memory from major suppliers. Still, limited memory availability could slow Apple's growth somewhat.

Over the longer term, Apple could redesign its iPhone and Mac architecture to better optimize memory usage. The company has made acquisitions in the past to pick up new technology (such as the 2010 purchase of Siri and the 2019 acquisition of most of Intel's smartphone modem operations). It wouldn't be surprising to see Apple use its hefty cash position to buy one or more smaller companies to help it get more bang for the buck from the memory used in its devices.

The investor's dilemma

Should investors buy Apple after a blow-out quarter? Or should they hold off because of concerns about the company's growth being limited by memory constraints? I think this investor's dilemma is easily resolved.

History shows that betting on Apple has always been a smart move. I suspect that will be the case again. Supply and-demand imbalances are temporary. Apple can navigate near-term challenges better than nearly any company on the planet.

The best news from Apple's Q2 update was that the demand for the company's products grew even more than expected. With the prospects of new devices on the way, such as AI glasses, Apple's prospects look promising. This stock has already nearly reached the price Wall Street predicted it would hit by the end of 2026. My hunch is that we'll see multiple upward price target revisions from analysts.

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Keith Speights has positions in Amazon and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.