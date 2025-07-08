Markets
Apple COO Jeff Williams To Retire; Sabih Khan Steps In Amid Strategic Leadership Shift

July 08, 2025 — 09:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced that Jeff Williams will step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer later this month, making way for Sabih Khan, the company's Senior Vice President of Operations. The move is part of a long-planned succession strategy.

Williams, a prominent leader in Apple's executive team for nearly three decades, will continue to report to CEO Tim Cook and oversee the design team and Apple Watch until his retirement later this year.

Apple's design team will then transition to reporting directly to Cook after Williams retires late in the year.

Kahn has been at Apple for 30 years and joined the executive team as senior vice president of Operations in 2019. He has been in charge of Apple's global supply chain for the past six years.

Before joining Apple's procurement group in 1995, Khan served as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader at GE Plastics.

