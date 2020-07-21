Apple Commits To Be 100% Carbon Neutral By 2030

(RTTNews) - Apple has committed to be 100 percent carbon neutral for its manufacturing supply chain and products by 2030.

The new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.

The iPhone maker said it is already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations.

The company plans to reduce emissions by 75 percent by 2030 while developing carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25 percent of its comprehensive footprint.

Apple noted that it is establishing an Impact Accelerator that will focus on investing in minority-owned businesses that drive positive outcomes in its supply chain and in communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.

The accelerator is part of Apple's recently announced $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, focused on efforts that address education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform.

The US-China Green Fund will invest $100 million in accelerated energy efficiency projects for Apple's suppliers.

Apple will remain at 100 percent renewable energy for its operations — focusing on creating new projects and moving its entire supply chain to clean power.

Apple now has commitments from over 70 suppliers to use 100 percent renewable energy for Apple production — equivalent to nearly 8 gigawatts in commitments to power the manufacturing of its products.

Globally, Apple is launching one of the largest new solar arrays in Scandinavia, as well as two new projects providing power to underserved communities in the Philippines and Thailand.

The company also announced that the first batch of this low carbon aluminum is currently being used in production intended for use with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple is investing in forests and other nature-based solutions around the world to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

