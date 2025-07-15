Markets
AAPL

Apple Commits $500 Mln With MP Materials

July 15, 2025 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tuesday announced a $500 million commitment with MP Materials, a rare earth producer, as part of its pledge to spend over $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

Under the agreement, the tech giant will purchase American-made rare earth magnets from the company's facility in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as work together to establish a cutting-edge rare earth recycling line in Mountain Pass, California.

Additionally, both companies will develop novel magnet materials and innovative processing technologies to enhance magnet performance.

In the pre-market hours, Apple's stock is trading at $208.98, up 0.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.