Apple cloud chief Abbott to step down - Bloomberg News

March 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O head of cloud services Michael Abbott is leaving the company, joining a growing list of senior officials who have departed the iPhone maker recently, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

