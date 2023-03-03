US Markets
AAPL

Apple cloud chief Abbott to step down - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

March 03, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O head of cloud services Michael Abbott is leaving the company, joining a growing list of senior officials who have departed the iPhone maker recently, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.