US Markets

Apple closes U.S. retail stores until further notice

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it is closing all its retail stores in the United States until further notice. That follows an announcement by the iPhone maker on Saturday that it was closing retail stores globally, except in Greater China, for the next two weeks due to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Fixes typo in paragraph 1

March 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Tuesday it is closing all its retail stores in the United States until further notice.

That follows an announcement by the iPhone maker on Saturday that it was closing retail stores globally, except in Greater China, for the next two weeks due to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular