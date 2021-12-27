Apple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases - Bloomberg News

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O has closed its New York City retail stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Monday.

Pick-up online orders at the stores are still available, according to the tweet. https://bit.ly/3pwPl2X

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.