US Markets
AAPL

Apple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Apple Inc has closed its New York City retail stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Monday.

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O has closed its New York City retail stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Monday.

Pick-up online orders at the stores are still available, according to the tweet. https://bit.ly/3pwPl2X

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular