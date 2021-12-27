Apple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases

Changes sourcing, adds background

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.Osaid on Monday it had closed its New York City retail stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, customers can pick up online orders at the stores, the iPhone maker said.

The closed stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, SoHo and all major flagship stores.

Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the United States and Canada after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees.(https://reut.rs/3mB1Fgy)

For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all its customers and employees wear masks at its U.S. retail stores.

