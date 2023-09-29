Apple, China met to discuss Beijing's crackdown on western apps- WSJ

Adds details from WSJ report and background in paragraphs 3 to 6

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O staff met with Chinese officials in recent months to discuss concerns over new rules that will restrict the U.S. tech giant from offering many foreign apps currently available on its app store in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The officials told Apple that it must strictly implement the rules which ban unregistered foreign apps, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Beijing has been expanding oversight of smartphone and mobile app usage over the past several years, and now requires mobile app stores and mobile apps to submit business details to the government.

