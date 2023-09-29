News & Insights

Apple, China met to discuss Beijing's crackdown on western apps- WSJ

September 29, 2023

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O staff met with Chinese officials in recent months to discuss concerns over new rules that will restrict the U.S. tech giant from offering many foreign apps currently available on its iPhone app store in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Chinese officials told Apple that it must strictly implement rules banning unregistered foreign apps, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

