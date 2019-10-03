US Markets

Apple chief says against ceiling on hiring of qualified migrants

Silvia Ognibene Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook said on Thursday he was a "supporter" of immigration and was against any ceiling on the hiring of qualified migrants.

"I believe rich countries should take responsibility for welcoming people fleeing from difficult situations," Cook said at an event with students in Florence, Italy.

"We at Apple want to remove ceilings imposed on the number of qualified migrants that can be hired," he added.

(Reporting by GSilvia Ognibene, writing by Gavin Jones)

