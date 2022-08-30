Apple chief privacy officer set to leave company for law firm -Bloomberg News

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath will be leaving the company soon to work at a law firm, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Horvath, who joined Apple in 2011, is taking a job at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3pVA6zI)

The iPhone maker's top privacy executive, who is also a lawyer, had previously served in key privacy roles at Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google the U.S. Department of Justice, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Horvath was hired to formalize privacy practices after the 2011 "locationgate" scandal, in which iPhones were found to be gathering information about users' whereabouts.

The reported move by Horvath also comes after Apple upended the digital ad industry by introducing new iPhone privacy controls last year, which hurt the ability for firms like Meta META.O and Snap SNAP.N to target and measure ads on their apps.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

