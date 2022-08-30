US Markets
AAPL

Apple chief privacy officer set to leave company for law firm -Bloomberg News

Contributor
Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Apple Inc's Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath will be leaving the company soon to work at a law firm, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath will be leaving the company soon to work at a law firm, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Horvath, who joined Apple in 2011, is taking a job at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3pVA6zI)

The iPhone maker's top privacy executive, who is also a lawyer, had previously served in key privacy roles at Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google the U.S. Department of Justice, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Horvath was hired to formalize privacy practices after the 2011 "locationgate" scandal, in which iPhones were found to be gathering information about users' whereabouts.

The reported move by Horvath also comes after Apple upended the digital ad industry by introducing new iPhone privacy controls last year, which hurt the ability for firms like Meta META.O and Snap SNAP.N to target and measure ads on their apps.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPLGOOGLSNAP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular