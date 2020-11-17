US Markets
AAPL

Apple, ChargePoint team up on electric vehicle charging info

Contributor
Paul Lienert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint said on Tuesday that it will team up with Apple Inc to integrate a wide range of EV charging information in Apple's CarPlay infotainment system.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint said on Tuesday that it will team up with Apple Inc AAPL.O to integrate a wide range of EV charging information in Apple's CarPlay infotainment system.

EV drivers will get hands-free access to such information as the location and status of charging stations on ChargePoint's mobile app on the CarPlay cockpit display screen.

The app also will enable drivers to navigate to the nearest charging station and start a session, as well as ascertain speed of the charger, cost, availability and plug type.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Paul.Lienert@thomsonreuters.com; mobile +1 313-670-2452;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular