Apple, ChargePoint team up on electric vehicle charging info

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint said on Tuesday that it will team up with Apple Inc AAPL.O to integrate a wide range of EV charging information in Apple's CarPlay infotainment system.

EV drivers will get hands-free access to such information as the location and status of charging stations on ChargePoint's mobile app on the CarPlay cockpit display screen.

The app also will enable drivers to navigate to the nearest charging station and start a session, as well as ascertain speed of the charger, cost, availability and plug type.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Nick Zieminski)

