Apple CFO says Q1 revenue to grow low-mid single digits y/y

Consensus $127.5B. Sees Q1 gross margin 46%-47%. Sees Q1 tax rate around 16%. Comments taken from Q4 earnings conference call.
- Apple CFO says operating cash flow was ‘very strong’, new Q4 record
- Apple CEO says Apple Intelligence ‘marks new chapter’ for our product
- AAPL Earnings: Apple’s Financial Results Beat Wall Street Estimates as iPhone Sales Rise
- Apple CEO says to seemore intelligence features, ChatGP integration in December
- Apple reports Q4 EPS $1.64, consensus $1.60
