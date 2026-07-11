Apple CEO Tim Cook Announces $30 Billion Broadcom Deal to Produce 15 Billion Chips

Key Points

Apple will buy more than 15 billion chips from Broadcom through 2031.

The new deal exceeds $30 billion in value, providing Broadcom with revenue visibility for its growing custom silicon operation.

Working with Apple further diversifies Broadcom's custom chip design work among AI hyperscalers.

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Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) outgoing CEO, Tim Cook, just announced a landmark partnership with custom-silicon specialist Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). The agreement focuses on designing and producing custom silicon components alongside advanced wireless connectivity technologies for Apple's products. Apple's commitment to Broadcom signals deeper collaboration in specialized chips while supporting expanded U.S. production capacity.

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What do investors need to know about Apple's deal with Broadcom?

Apple's deal with Broadcom exceeds $30 billion and is expected to produce more than 15 billion chips in the U.S. through 2031.

For Broadcom, the new agreement extends the company's custom ASIC work and includes a $1.5 billion investment to expand its facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. For Apple, the deal is part of the company's American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which aims to bring more manufacturing to the U.S.

Why does Broadcom's deal with Apple matter for AI infrastructure?

Custom ASICs are becoming central to the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure narrative because these specialized chips deliver superior power efficiency and performance for specific workloads when benchmarked against general-purpose GPUs.

Broadcom has a competitive edge in the ASIC market due to the company's design expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities -- particularly in high-speed networking silicon that connects massive clusters of AI accelerators.

While this specific agreement centers on wireless and connectivity components for Apple's consumer devices, it underscores Broadcom's proven ability to execute large-scale custom silicon programs. This expertise supports the ongoing shift toward optimized, application-specific hardware that enables more efficient AI training and inference.

Is Apple's deal with Broadcom transformative?

Wall Street analysts estimate that Apple accounts for 20% of Broadcom's revenue. A long-term commitment from Apple transforms Broadcom's AI business by providing substantial revenue visibility and helping justify the company's manufacturing expansion.

Moreover, working with Apple further diversifies Broadcom's ASIC portfolio beyond existing hyperscaler collaborations -- including design work for Alphabet's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and partnering with Meta Platforms on custom XPU platforms.

I see the deal with Apple as further evidence that Broadcom is becoming increasingly embedded in hyperscale data centers, allowing the company to rapidly scale its contributions across both device-level and infrastructure-level custom silicon.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Broadcom, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.