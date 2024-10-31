Apple CEO says to seemore intelligence features, ChatGP integration in December

Comments taken from Q4 earnings conference call.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AAPL:
- Apple reports Q4 EPS $1.64, consensus $1.60
- Apple declares quarterly dividend of 25c per share
- Apple reports Q4 iPhone sales $46.22B vs. $43.81B last year
- Apple reports Q4 Mac sales $7.74B vs. $7.61B last year
- Apple reports Q4 iPad sales $6.95B vs. $6.44B last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.