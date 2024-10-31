News & Insights

Apple CEO says Apple Intelligence ‘sets a new standard for privacy’

October 31, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook said in the earnings release: “Today Apple is reporting a new September quarter revenue record of $94.9 billion, up 6 percent from a year ago. During the quarter, we were excited to announce our best products yet, with the all-new iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and remarkable features for hearing health and sleep apnea detection. And this week, we released our first set of features for Apple Intelligence, which sets a new standard for privacy in AI and supercharges our lineup heading into the holiday season.”

