Apple CEO says Apple Intelligence ‘marks new chapter’ for our product

17:13 EDT Apple (AAPL) CEO says Apple Intelligence ‘marks new chapter’ for our product
Read More on AAPL:
- AAPL Earnings: Apple’s Financial Results Beat Wall Street Estimates as iPhone Sales Rise
- Apple CEO says to seemore intelligence features, ChatGP integration in December
- Apple reports Q4 EPS $1.64, consensus $1.60
- Apple declares quarterly dividend of 25c per share
- Apple reports Q4 iPhone sales $46.22B vs. $43.81B last year
