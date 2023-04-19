US Markets
Apple CEO meets India PM Modi, commits to growth and investment

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

April 19, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, April 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Wednesday committed to growth and investment across India in meeting with the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

Cook is on a visit to India this week and inaugurated the iPhone maker's first retail store in the country on Tuesday in Mumbai. Apple will also open a retail store in New Delhi on Thursday.

"We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," Cook wrote on Twitter and shared a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.

In response, the Indian PM tweeted that it was an "absolute delight" to meet Cook.

"Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," Modi said.

Cook's visit to India underscores Apple's growing ambitions for the country, where despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

