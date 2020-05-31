Apple CEO Condemns Killing Of George Floyd; Says Racial Injustice Exists In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook condemned the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, and called for the creation of a "better, more just world for everyone," according to reports citing a memo to employees.

Tim Cook reportedly said in the memo that the protections for people are "still not universally applied", despite change in laws.

Cook reportedly acknowledged that racial injustice exists in the U.S., including in "our criminal justice system" and "in the disproportionate toll of disease on Black and Brown communities."

In recent days, protests have erupted across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Meanwhile, Apple, Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers across the country have temporarily closed or adjusted store hours in areas hit hard with protests.

