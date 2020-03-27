Markets
AAPL

Apple, CDC, Coronavirus Task Force Launch COVID-19 Website, App

Contributor
Donna Fuscaldo The Motley Fool
Published

With the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly spreading across the U.S., Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a new COVID-19 website and app in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control, the Coronavirus Task Force, and FEMA. 

In a press release, Apple said the website and app are designed to make it easier for people to get accurate and reliable information about the pandemic and tips to stay healthy. 

Globe with a mask on it.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Through the new app and Website, users are asked a series of questions about risk factors, recent exposure, and symptoms for themselves or a family member. They will then receive CDC recommendations as to what next steps they should take. It could include encouraging social distancing and self-isolation, how to monitor symptoms, when to contact a medical provider, and whether or not they should take a test. Apple stressed that the new screening tool isn't aimed at replacing instructions from medical providers or guidance from state and local health authorities. 

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals are receiving mixed messages from state and federal government officials. New York, California, Michigan, and Connecticut are among the states that have issued shelter in place mandates. At the same time, President Trump said he wants Americans working again and will revisit the social distancing recommendations next week. 

Apple's new app and Website will also provide resources to help people stay informed. Customers can also ask Siri, Apple's voice-activated digital assistant, "How do I know if I have coronavirus?" to get access to resources from CDC and a curated collection of telehealth apps. Anyone in the U.S. who is 18 or older has access to Apple's new screening tools. Apple said all user data will remain private and secure. 

10 stocks we like better than Apple
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular