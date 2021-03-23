US Markets
GS

Apple card, underwriter Goldman Sachs committed no fair lending violations

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York's Department of Financial Services on Tuesday said it concluded its investigation into Apple's credit card and its underwriter Goldman Sachs Group Inc and found no evidence of unlawful discrimination against applicants under the fair lending law.

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - New York's Department of Financial Services on Tuesday said it concluded its investigation into Apple's credit card and its underwriter Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and found no evidence of unlawful discrimination against applicants under the fair lending law.

The investigation included reviewing thousands of pages of records submitted by Goldman and Apple, interviews with witnesses of Apple card applicants and data for roughly 400,0000 Apple card applicants from New York state.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall )

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular