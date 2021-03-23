Apple card, underwriter Goldman Sachs committed no fair lending violations

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - New York's Department of Financial Services on Tuesday said it concluded its investigation into Apple's credit card and its underwriter Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and found no evidence of unlawful discrimination against applicants under the fair lending law.

The investigation included reviewing thousands of pages of records submitted by Goldman and Apple, interviews with witnesses of Apple card applicants and data for roughly 400,0000 Apple card applicants from New York state.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall )

