Apple Card Boosts Savings Rate Again, But It’s Still Below The Best APYs

Apple Card* has raised its high-yield savings account rate for the second time since the beginning of December—it’s now up to APY. The is provided by Goldman Sachs and insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for up to .

Apple Card’s new savings rate is competitive but not as high as some of the best high-yield savings account rates, which currently surpass 5.00% APY. Apple Card’s new rate is still nearly 10 times higher than the national average of 0.46%, according to December data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

All account details and annual percentage yields (APYs) are accurate as of January 11, 2024.

About Apple Card and Apple Card Savings

To open an Apple Card Savings account, you must have an Apple Card. Apple Card is a credit card offered by Apple and issued by Goldman Sachs. It’s meant to be used with Apple devices, Apple Wallet and Apple Pay. If you don’t qualify for an Apple Card, you won’t be able to apply for the Apple Card Savings account.

The Apple Card Savings account has no late fees, annual fees or other recurring fees, and there are no minimum deposit or balance requirements. The Apple Card itself is also fee-free, but interest will accrue on your Apple Card balance if it’s not paid in full each month, and additional interest will be charged if you have a late or missed payment.

With the Apple Card, you can also get . And, if you’ve opened an Apple Card Savings account, your Daily Cash will be automatically deposited there to earn interest.

The Apple Card has a high annual percentage rate (APR), so you’ll want to avoid keeping a balance.

How To Access Funds

You must have an Apple Cash account or a linked external bank account to access funds from your Apple Card Savings account. Transfers to your Apple Cash account are instant, whereas transfers to an external bank account may take one to three business days.

Depositing funds into your Apple Card Savings account works similarly. You must deposit money into your Apple Cash or external bank account first, then transfer the funds to your Apple Card Savings account. Apple Card Savings accounts are not accessible via ATMs.

Other High-Yield Savings Accounts

If you’re looking for a high-yield savings account that pays at least 5.00% APY, you have some options.

: APY

: APY

: APY

: APY

: APY

If your balance is over the FDIC-insured amount and you want more protection, consider high-yield savings accounts that insure excess deposits. Some accounts with higher coverage limits include:

: APY, insured up to $8 million

: APY, insured up to $5 million

: APY, insured up to $2 million

The Apple Card Savings account works conveniently with Apple devices and offers an above-average APY. If you already have an Apple Card, this account may be a good option for you. However, if you want a high-yield savings account without having to open a credit card, other options are available with higher yields.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.