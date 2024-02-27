News & Insights

Apple cancels work on EV, moves staff to AI project, Bloomberg reports

February 27, 2024 — 02:22 pm EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has canceled work on its electric car, shifting some employees to its artificial intelligence project, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple made the disclosure internally on Tuesday, surprising the nearly 2,000 employees working on the electric vehicle (EV) project, the report stated.

Staffers have been told the EV project will begin to wind down and several employees working on it will be shifted to the artificial intelligence (AI) division, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

