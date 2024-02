Feb 27 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has canceled work on its electric car, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

