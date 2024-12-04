Apple call buyer realizes 80% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $1.70 offer for 1,005 Apple (AAPL) 12/13 weekly 242.5 calls yesterday at 09:30ET when underlying shares were trading at $239.30. Shares closed at $242.65, and the calls at $3.06 for a mark-to-market profit of 80%, or $136K, on the $171K outlay.
