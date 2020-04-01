Apple Buys Weather App Dark Sky

(RTTNews) - Apple In. has acquired Dark Sky App, which provides weather information.

In a statement, Dark Sky noted that there will be no changes to Dark Sky for iOS at this time. It will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store.

For the existing Android and Wear OS App, the app will no longer be available for download. The existing users and subscribers will continue to get service until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. The subscribers who are active at that time will receive a refund.

Regarding its website, Dark Sky said weather forecasts, maps, and embeds will continue until July 1, 2020. The website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers.

Further, API service for existing customers is not changing, but the company will no longer accept new signups. The API will continue to function through the end of 2021.

Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman said, "Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple."

