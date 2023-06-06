Apple buys AR headset startup Mira - The Verge

Adds details from the report in 3rd paragraph and background in 2nd paragraph, disclosure in last paragraph

June 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O has acquired Mira, a Los Angeles-based AR startup that makes headsets for other companies and the U.S. military, the Verge reported, citing a post from Mira CEO's private Instagram account on Monday and a person familiar with the matter.

This comes a day after Apple unveiled a costly augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro, one of its riskiest bets since the introduction of the iPhone more than a decade ago, barging into a market dominated by Meta Platforms META.O.

Mira's military contracts include a small agreement with the U.S, Air Force and a $702,351 agreement with the Navy, according to government records and press releases, the report said.

Apple and Mira did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.