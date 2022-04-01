Apple Business Essentials Service Now Available To Small Businesses

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. said its Business Essentials subscription service is now available to all small businesses in the United States.

The new service helps small businesses with invaluable time savings by simplifying device management, storage, support, and repairs.

The IT management package for small businesses combines device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud storage into flexible subscription plans.

Apple Business Essentials service, which was introduced late last year in a limited beta, is now available starting at $2.99 per month after a two-month free trial. Flexible subscription plans can be customized to support each user and device in an organization with up to 2TB of secure storage in iCloud.

The service provides strong security, prioritized support, and data storage and backup. The complete solution begins with simple employee onboarding, allowing a small business to easily configure, deploy, and manage Apple products from anywhere.

Employees simply sign in to their work account on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac using a Managed Apple ID. They will then have access to everything they need to be productive. This includes the new Apple Business Essentials app, where they can download work apps available to them.

The tech giant also unveiled new AppleCare+ for Business Essentials options that can be added to any plan. Plans that include AppleCare+ for Apple Business Essentials start at $9.99 per month.

A two-month free trial will be available to all customers, including those who have been using Apple Business Essentials in beta.

Businesses have the option to add prioritized support for employee devices with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials. This service includes 24/7 access to phone support, training for both IT administrators and employees, and up to two device repairs per plan - by individual, group, or device - each year.

Apple noted that onsite repairs are now available with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials plans in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area, while more locations will be added later.

Further, iCloud work account offers simple and secure storage, backup, and collaboration on files and documents. Business data is automatically stored and backed up on iPhone or iPad, making it easy to upgrade to a new device.

Apple said thousands of small businesses in the Business Essentials beta reported significant time savings and renewed ability to focus on their mission.

