Apple, Broadcom get new damages trial in $1.1 billion CalTech patent case

By Blake Brittain

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O and Broadcom Inc AVGO.Oon Friday convinced a U.S. appeals court to throw out a jury verdict requiring them to pay $1.1 billion for infringing California Institute of Technology patents related to Wi-Fi technology used in iPhones and other Apple devices.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the award, one of the largest in U.S. history for a patent case, was not justified by the record, ordering a new trial.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington Editing by David Bario and Matthew Lewis)

((Blake.Brittain@thomsonreuters.com))

