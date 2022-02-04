US Markets
Apple, Broadcom get new damages trial in $1.1 billion CalTech patent case

Blake Brittain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc on Friday convinced a U.S. appeals court to throw out a jury verdict requiring them to pay $1.1 billion for infringing California Institute of Technology patents related to Wi-Fi technology used in iPhones and other Apple devices.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O and Broadcom Inc AVGO.Oon Friday convinced a U.S. appeals court to throw out a jury verdict requiring them to pay $1.1 billion for infringing California Institute of Technology patents related to Wi-Fi technology used in iPhones and other Apple devices.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the award, one of the largest in U.S. history for a patent case, was not justified by the record, ordering a new trial.

