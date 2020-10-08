Apple Brings Health Records for iPhone to U.K. and Canada

Apple AAPL recently announced the availability of the Health Records feature within the Health app for users in the United Kingdom and Canada. The feature helps users view and store their medical records on their iPhone’s secured environment without compromising privacy.



Apple’s Health Records feature on iPhone is currently used by more than 500 institutions in the United States. The primary benefit of the Health Records feature is that users can access their medical data at a centralized location. Moreover, Apple stated that all Health Records data is encrypted on device and protected with the user’s iPhone passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID.



Markedly, Apple’s collaborations with Cerner CERN, Epic, Allscripts, and InterSystems enable the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources standards-based integration with the Health app for their U.K. and Canadian customers.



Notably, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust are among the first healthcare institutions in the United Kingdom to offer this feature to their respective patients. In Canada, Women’s College Hospital, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and Mackenzie Health are doing the same.

Apple’s Healthcare Initiatives to Aid Growth

Apple’s endeavors to solidify its footprint in the healthcare space have been gaining traction in the last couple of years thanks to the infusion of the health features in its Apple Watch and Health Records.



Notably, Apple’s smartwatch offers activity tracking, fall-detection alerts, heart-rate monitoring and an electrocardiogram to detect irregularities with the heart’s rhythm.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company recently expanded its wearables portfolio with the addition of Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, unveiled at the Time Flies event on Sep 15. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The latest Apple Watch features a Blood Oxygen sensor that reflects the iPhone maker’s continuing effort to boost health capabilities of the device. The Blood Oxygen sensor helps in measuring oxygen saturation, or SpO2 level, which indicates how well-oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.



Notably, using an advanced custom algorithm built into the Blood Oxygen app, Apple Watch measures blood-oxygen level between 70% and 100%. Apple is also collaborating with researchers to explore how blood-oxygen levels can be used in future health applications.



Notably, per IDC’s latest report, Apple continues to dominate the wearables market with 34.2% share in second-quarter 2020. Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung and Fitbit FIT trail with 12.6%, 11.8%, 8.3% and 2.9% market share, respectively. The new devices and expanding healthcare features are expected to further boost Apple’s wearables-market share.



Moreover, Apple, at the Time Flies event, unveiled Fitness+, a personalized workout experience built for Apple Watch, stirring up competition for the likes of Peloton Interactive PTON.



Fitness+ tracks health- and workout-related data from Apple Watch that users can view on their iPhones, iPads, or Apple TVs. Markedly, Apple Fitness+ will include Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core and Mindful Cooldown. Each will be accompanied by music curated by the trainers.



Apple Fitness+ will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, later this year. Fitness+ will be available to Apple Watch customers as a subscription service for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

