Apple Briefly Tops $4 Trillion Valuation, Joining Microsoft And Nvidia In Historic Club

October 28, 2025 — 05:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) became the third company in history to surpass a $4 trillion market valuation on Tuesday, joining Microsoft and Nvidia in the exclusive trillion-dollar tier.

Shares rose slightly during early trading, pushing the company past the milestone before closing the day at $3.99 trillion.

Microsoft's market cap also climbed above $4 trillion, reaching $4.03 trillion, driven by the growing value of its $135 billion stake in OpenAI. Nvidia continued its meteoric rise, ending Tuesday at $4.88 trillion, inching closer to the $5 trillion mark.

Despite trailing its tech peers for much of the year, gaining just 7.5 percent in 2025 compared to Nvidia's 50 percent and Alphabet's 42 percent, Apple's momentum has rebounded in recent months. Its iPhone 17 series launch saw strong demand, with the new iPhone Air selling out within minutes in China.

Apple also benefited from a federal court ruling allowing Google to continue paying billions to remain the default search engine on iPhones, bolstering revenue stability. Meanwhile, analysts at Evercore ISI and other firms have upgraded their outlooks, citing robust iPhone sales and stronger consumer sentiment.

Adding to its favorable position, most Apple products remain exempt from U.S. tariffs, and CEO Tim Cook's close ties with President Donald Trump have reportedly helped maintain those exemptions. Cook recently appeared with Trump during his trip to Japan following a state dinner in the U.K.

Over the past month, Apple's stock has outperformed several tech peers, gaining more than 5 percent, compared to Amazon's 3 percent and Meta's 1.5 percent. The company is set to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts expecting over $100 billion in quarterly revenue and continued upside potential.

Monday, AAPL closed at $269, up 0.07%, and currently trades after hours at $268.84, down 0.06% on the NasdaqGS.

