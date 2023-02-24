Apple Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AAPL

In trading on Friday, shares of Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $147.23, changing hands as low as $145.73 per share. Apple Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAPL's low point in its 52 week range is $124.17 per share, with $179.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.39. The AAPL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

