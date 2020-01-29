Apple Bought Back a Ton of Stock Last Quarter. It's Still Scooping Up Shares.

Apple ramped up its buyback program in the December quarter despite a higher stock price, repurchasing $20 billion of shares, and continued to buy in January at a brisk rate.

The big buyback last quarter, amounting to 70.4 million shares, looks like a smart move given that the company paid an average price of $284 a share, about 12% below the current price.

Apple shares were up $7.66, or nearly 2.3%, to $325.35 after hitting a record $327 early in Wednesday’s trading session. The gain came after the company reported a higher profit than expected for the December quarter late on Tuesday.

The $20 billion of buybacks exceeded the $17 billion and $17.9 billion of repurchases in the second and third calendar quarters of 2019, respectively.

Even with the aggressive stock buyback activity, Apple’s net cash position increased in the latest quarter by $1 billion to $99 billion, a sign of the company’s enormous ability to produce cash flow. Cash generated by operations totaled $30.5 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 28.

The company is sticking to its goal of eliminating the net cash position, with holdings of cash exceeding debt, and becoming net cash neutral “over time,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer, said on the company’s conference call late Tuesday.

Apple’s buyback program, the largest of any company in the world, resulted in a reduction in its shares outstanding of about 320 million, or nearly 7%, during 2019. That provided a nice lift to earnings per share.

Given the run-up in Apple shares, which are up nearly 45% since Sept. 30, 2019, it will be interesting to see if Apple continues its strong buyback pace in 2020. So far in January, Apple appears to be doing just that, based on data from Apple’s 10-Q securities filing, released Tuesday.

The Apple share count stood at 4.375 billion on Jan. 17, down about 9.5 million shares since the end of December. The repurchase of those 9.5 million probably has cost Apple close to $3 billion. If it continues to buy stock at that pace, Apple would repurchase about $18 billion of shares in the current quarter.

With the latest gain in the stock, and the reduced share count, the company now is valued at $1.4 trillion, tops in the world.

