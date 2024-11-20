Apple boosts offer to invest in Indonesia to $100M to undo ban, Bloomberg says

Apple (AAPL) has raised its offer to invest in Indonesia to nearly $100M from about $10M in an effort to persuade the government to lift its iPhone 16 sales ban, Bloomberg’s Faris Mokhtar reports. Indonesia previously banned sales of iPhone 16 over local content rules. According to people familiar with the matter, Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry is now demanding that Apple change its investment plans to focus more on research and development for its smartphones in the country, but hasn’t yet made a final decision on Apple’s latest proposal.

