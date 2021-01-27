US Markets
AAPL

Apple becomes world's biggest smartphone seller in Q4

Contributors
Sayantani Ghosh Reuters
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Apple Inc cornered nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter, making it the world's biggest seller, while shipments for Huawei plunged after it was hit by U.S. sanctions.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O cornered nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter, making it the world's biggest seller, while shipments for Huawei plunged after it was hit by U.S. sanctions.

Data from research firm IDC showed Apple's shipments surged 22% in 90.1 million phones in the quarter, giving it global market share of 23.4%, and marking a record for the company.

The U.S. tech giant reported record holiday quarter sales on Wednesday, with revenue crossing $100 billion for the first time. Sales in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, surged 57% over the quarter.

Its iPhone 12 series, released last October, marked its first 5G-enabled devices.

Huawei shipments tumbled 42.4% in the quarter to 32.3 million, IDC said.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular