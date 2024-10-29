Apple banned from selling iPhone 16 models in Indonesia, Bloomberg reports

Indonesia has banned the sale of Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 16 series, saying that Apple has not fulfilled its 40% local content requirements and has invested only $95M, below its $108M commitment, Bloomberg’s Claire Jiao reports. Apple’s older products can still be sold in Indonesia, according to the report.
