Apple backs wide emissions disclosure rules from U.S regulators

BOSTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Tuesday called for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to require companies to disclose emissions including from their "value chain," according to a Tweet from Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.