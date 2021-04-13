Apple backs wide emissions disclosure rules from U.S regulators
BOSTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Tuesday called for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to require companies to disclose emissions including from their "value chain," according to a Tweet from Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber)
