Apple Arcade Adds More Than 30 Games - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apple said Friday that it has introduced two new game categories and added more than 30 titles to Apple Arcade, its popular gaming subscription service for players of all ages.

The two new categories are Timeless Classics & App Store Greats. The new categories join Arcade Originals to bring the service's catalog to more than 180 outstanding games, with no ads or additional in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One's Individual ($14.95), Family ($19.95), and Premier ($29.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.