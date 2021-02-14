Oil
Apple approached Nissan recently over autonomous car project; talks have ended- FT

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Apple Inc approached Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd in recent months about a tie-up for its secretive autonomous car project, but the talks ended after disagreement over the branding of the iPhone maker's effort, the Financial Times reported.

The contact was brief and the discussions did not advance to senior management level, the report added, citing people briefed on the matter.

Earlier this month, South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS said it was no longer in talks with Apple on autonomous electric cars, just a month after it confirmed early-stage talks with the tech giant.

(Reporting by Nandakumar D and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

