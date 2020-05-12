Apple Announces Update For Logic Pro X

(RTTNews) - Apple Tuesday unveiled an updated version of its music production software Logic Pro X with a new Live Loops feature. Logic Pro X 10.5 update now includes some new features like Live Loops, Remix FX, and much more.

Logic Pro X 10.5, a big release and breakthrough for all musicians, will also offer a collection of new tools like Step Sequencer, Drum Synth and Drum Machine Designer, Apple said.

Logic Pro is a digital audio workstation and MIDI sequencer software application for the macOS platform. It was originally created in the early 1990s as Notator Logic, or Logic, by German software developer C-Lab which later went by Emagic.

With Live Loops on the Mac, Logic users can now create music in new freeform and nonlinear ways. Loops, samples, and recordings can be organized into a new musical grid and tracks can be further refined using all of the professional production features in Logic.

Remix FX enhances Live Loops with an exciting collection of electronic effects like Bitcrusher, filter, gater, and repeater, performing in real time over individual tracks or the entire song mix.

Step Sequencer is a new editor in Logic that will make easy to program drum beats, bass lines, and melodic parts using an interface inspired by classic drum machine workflows.

Drum Synth provides a wide collection of kick drums, snares, toms, and percussion sounds generated entirely by software.

Drum Machine Designer, the tool for building electronic drum kits in Logic, has been enhanced to integrate with the new sampling and beat-programming workflows.

Logic Pro X 10.5, which is available today as a free update for all existing users, will be made available on the Mac App Store for $199.99 for new customers. Logic Remote 1.4 is also available today as a free download on the App Store.

"The Mac and Logic Pro X are essential tools used by the world's top musicians and producers to create the music that we all love," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Apps Product Marketing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.